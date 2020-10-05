Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Warns Against Complacency in Covid-19 Fight

Harare (file photo).
5 October 2020
By Elia Ntali

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has urged Zimbabweans to continue observing Covid-19 regulations despite that the country has been registering a steady decrease in daily positive cases.

Speaking at the burial of late national hero, Brigadier General Ruphus Chigudu at the National Heroes Acre this morning, President Mnangagwa warned against complacency.

"I would like us to continue observing the laid down Covid-19 lockdown measures. The novel coronavirus is still with us don't be mistaken. We must not allow complacency to trigger a relapse. We value lives above all else, voting and democracy are enjoyed by the living not the sick nor by those dying or the dead." President Mnangagwa said

President Mnangagwa's remarks comes at a time authorities have been gradually relaxing lockdown regulations for the reopening of the economy.

However, government continues to tread cautiously on its stance towards public gatherings and social distancing to curb the spread of the virus with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga announcing that the by-elections that were initially slated for December have been indefinitely postponed in line with Covid-19 regulations.

The Zimbabwe Election Commission (ZEC) had announced that by-elections for Parliament and Council would be held on December 5. The by-elections were announced following the recalling of several MDC Alliance legislators and councilors from the August house and council respectively.

Government had eased some regulations whilst maintaining others as a way of curbing the spread of Covid-19 pandemic that has claimed more than 1 million lives in the world.

Zimbabwe has recorded 7 888 Covid-19 cases with 6 359 recoveries and 228 deaths.

This comes at a time several western countries are already re-introducing lockdown measures as they are suffering a second wave of the virus.

