Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Orders Security Arms to Deal With Criminals

John Manzongo/The Herald
President Emmerson Mnangagwa (file photo).
5 October 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

President Emmerson Mnangagwa Monday ordered members of the security to deal with individuals who are involved in criminal activities.

The country has witnessed a spate of criminal activities including the recent murder of seven-year-old Tapiwa Makore in Murewa. The minor was beheaded in a suspected case of ritual murder.

Addressing mourners at the burial of Brigadier General Ruphus Chigudu at the national heroes' acre, Mnangagwa said the trend should be 'speedily' removed from society.

"Government is very concerned about growing cases of ritual murders of minors. Let me reiterate that all stakeholders in our criminal justice system speedily and strongly deal with perpetrators so that this evil trend is expunged from our society," said Mnangagwa

He said people should draw inspiration from the late Brigadier General Chigudu and use firearms to protect and defend national interests.

"Equally worrisome are the growing cases of armed and violent crimes. We must draw lessons and inspirations from the late Brigadier General Cde Chigudu whose profession was founded on the use of firearms, who knew that guns are for defence and protection of national interest unlike others in our midst who turn up against their own nation, betray their own people for the love of money, engage in criminal activities due to lack of principle. I have ordered our security arms to deal with such misdeeds." he added

The country has also witnessed an increase in robbery cases in which citizens have lost valuable properties to robbers.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
South Africa Won't Allow Travellers from the U.S. and France
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Out With the Old, In With the New - Liberia Govt Reshuffles

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.