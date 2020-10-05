South Africa: Acting Provincial Commissioner Commends Police Officials for Treating Victim of Crime With Courtesy and Dignity

press release

Today, the Acting KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Major General Thulani Gonya commended police officials from the Berea police station and the police pound for treating a victim of crime with courtesy and respect. Following the high level of professionalism displayed by the police officers, the victim of crime wrote to a local newspaper to extol the proficiency of the police officers she encountered following the crime.

On 18 September 2020, the 69-year-old woman was offloading furniture from her vehicle when armed suspects approached her and demanded her car keys. They took the vehicle and drove away. The matter was reported to the police and a case of carjacking was opened at the Berea police station for investigation. Two suspects were arrested and appeared at the Durban Magistrates Court on 21 September 2020.

The Acting KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Major General Thulani Gonya was full of praise when he met the police officials. "We welcome such positive responses from all those who encounter good service from members of the SAPS. This is the kind of service all citizens should expect when they visit our police stations," he said.