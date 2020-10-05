South Africa: A Special Place in Hell Should Be Reserved for Immoral Bankers

4 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Sasha Planting

The criminal underworld seemingly moves money with impunity -- at a huge global cost. The banks are profiting from this.

There is a special place in hell for drug dealers, child traffickers, arms smugglers and people who enrich themselves at the expense of the poor -- of which South Africa has its fair share.

But what about the banks through which these ill-gotten gains are laundered? And what about the regulators that are meant to ensure that the banks are not profiting off the criminal underworld? Is there a special place in hell for them too?

It would appear not. In fact, such is the hands-off attitude of the regulators that the world's biggest banks are able to trade with bandits and thieves with impunity and still pretend they have the moral high ground.

It's despicable.

Over the past fortnight, a plethora of stories have emerged on this subject, all thanks to what is dubbed as the FinCEN Files investigations.

US digital media organisation BuzzFeed News and the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists have spent the past year digging into thousands of Suspicious Activity Reports, among other documentation, to map the people, organisations and banks behind more than 200,000 transactions....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Won't Allow Travellers from the U.S. and France
Singers Vie for Top Ten Spots at South African Idols

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.