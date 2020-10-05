South Africa: A Special Place in Hell Should Be Reserved for Immoral Bankers

opinion

The criminal underworld seemingly moves money with impunity -- at a huge global cost. The banks are profiting from this.

There is a special place in hell for drug dealers, child traffickers, arms smugglers and people who enrich themselves at the expense of the poor -- of which South Africa has its fair share.

But what about the banks through which these ill-gotten gains are laundered? And what about the regulators that are meant to ensure that the banks are not profiting off the criminal underworld? Is there a special place in hell for them too?

It would appear not. In fact, such is the hands-off attitude of the regulators that the world's biggest banks are able to trade with bandits and thieves with impunity and still pretend they have the moral high ground.

It's despicable.

Over the past fortnight, a plethora of stories have emerged on this subject, all thanks to what is dubbed as the FinCEN Files investigations.

US digital media organisation BuzzFeed News and the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists have spent the past year digging into thousands of Suspicious Activity Reports, among other documentation, to map the people, organisations and banks behind more than 200,000 transactions....