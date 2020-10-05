South Africa: Suspect Linked to Kwazulu-Natal Robbery Arrested in the Eastern Cape

press release

Collaborative and consultative approach to investigation of crime led to the arrest of a 40-year-old suspect on the N6 near Queenstown (Komani) at about 17:30 on 4 October 2020.

It is alleged that information was received from SAPS members in KwaZulu-Natal about suspected Post Office robbers who were enroute to Queenstown. Members attached to Crime Intelligence, K9 and Flying Squad responded quickly and conducted roadblocks on the N6 between Aliwal North and Queenstown. The vehicle matching the description was spotted and stopped. Upon searching the vehicle, an undisclosed amount of cash together with two (2) cellphones were recovered. The vehicle with GP registration numbers was also seized.

The suspect was arrested and charged for possession of suspected stolen property. He has been transported back to KwaZulu-Natal to face robbery charges and the charge of possession of suspected stolen property will be added.

The suspect will be profiled to establish if he cannot be linked to other similar crimes in both provinces. More arrests are eminent.

"The collaboration between SAPS members in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal is commended. In our efforts to stamping the authority of the State and deal with organised crime, members must work together across Districts and Provinces", said Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga earlier today.