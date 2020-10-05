South Africa: Twenty Five Years of the SA Human Rights Commission - Working Towards a Society That the Country's People Have Struggled for

4 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tseliso Thipanyane

Today the commission is, without a doubt, a leading champion of human rights in South Africa, regionally on the African continent, and has achieved global recognition.

Friday 2 October 2020 marked a milestone for constitutional democracy, and the promotion and the protection of human rights in South Africa. It was on that date, 25 years ago, that the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) came into operation.

The 25 years of the existence of the commission demonstrate the continued relevance of the institution in contributing towards the establishment and deepening of a culture of human rights in South Africa.

Two years before the establishment of the commission, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution supporting the establishment of national human rights institutions (NHRIs) by UN member states. At the time, NHRIs were a new phenomenon, at both national and international levels, and not properly understood or appreciated by citizens and the governments that established and funded these institutions.

In South Africa, the establishment of the commission as a leading NHRI also raised many concerns and doubts about its independence and effectiveness in holding the government to account in relation to the protection and promotion of human rights. Among the numerous...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

