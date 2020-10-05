South Africa: Sanparks Puts Down Seven Karoo NP Lions That Posed Threat to Humans and Livestock

analysis

South African National Parks (SANParks) has put down seven lions from the Karoo National Park on the grounds that they posed a threat to livestock and humans. A public outcry may be in the offing, but the incident underscores the challenges of managing populations of dangerous megafauna.

SANParks said in a statement on Friday 2 October that the decision was "not taken in haste." The park has 14 lions remaining.

The all-female group had escaped the park and killed sheep on a neighbouring farm and was "a threat to human beings," SANParks said. "The pride had familiarised themselves with a specific area from which they escaped and one of the members of the pride had developed a habit of digging underneath fences."

"... lions that pose threats to livestock and people have a high level of urgency and are executed after a thorough assessment and observation of the circumstances over time," the statement said.

The incident has echoes of Sylvester the lion's escapades.

A Tale of Two Cats, Cecil and Sylvester

Sylvester had two breakouts from the park, the first in 2015 that triggered a madcap 24-day chase and left a trail of dead sheep in its wake....