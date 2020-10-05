South Africa: Cape Town Trio Sentenced for Dealing in Drugs

5 October 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Western Cape — Jonathan Judge (57), Junnyn Jeffer (55) and Mark Meyer (53) have been handed down hefty sentences for dealing in drugs by the Mossel bay Magistrate Court.

The trio were arrested on the 21 February 2006 at Judge's place in Mossel Bay after a series of test buy operations were done by the Hawks Serious organised crime investigation base in George. Upon each of the three consecutive buys, mandrax and rock drugs were recovered during a section 252A operation.

Since commencement of the trail various delaying tactics were applied which included changing of their defence council on a continuous bases. John Pietersen, the fourth accused passed away, which also resulted in further delays. Jonathan and Luzuko Pumela (40) were charged on another drug waylay investigation in 2009, while Jonathan had a pending matter in court.

The trial under a new presiding officer started in 2015 and was concluded in September 2020. Jonathan was sentenced to 12 years direct imprisonment. Jeffer and Meyer were each sentenced to 5 years direct imprisonment.

Meanwhile Jonathan and Pumela were also found guilty and on the 2009 charge of Dealing in drugs and were sentenced to 8 years direct imprisonment, wholly suspended for 5 years. All the convicts were declared unfit to possess a firearm.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Won't Allow Travellers from the U.S. and France
Singers Vie for Top Ten Spots at South African Idols

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.