Tanzania: Gwambina Coach Salutes Players After First Win

GWAMBINA FC head coach Fulgence Novatus has applauded his squad after their 2-0 victory over their fellow league debutants Ihefu in a Premier League match at CCM Kirumba stadium over the weekend.

A brace from Meshack Abraham in the 32nd and 47th minutes were enough to finish off debutants Ihefu FC.

Speaking after the match, Novatus said his team deserved the victory because his players were following his instructions.

He said his players were really needing their first premier league win. The former Mbao FC and Alliance, Toto African tactician said he now focuses on winning their remaining matches in the league. According to the fixture, Gwambina FC will confront Mtibwa Sugar at CCM Kirumba stadium on Saturday and then they will travel to Tanga to confront Coastal union.

After Coastal Union tie, Gwambina FC will travel to Arusha to play Police Tanzania at Sheikh Amri Abeid Memorial stadium. Gwambina FC have won one, drawn one and lost three matches. They have netted two and conceded seven goals

Ihefu FC head coach, Mwaka Mwaluisi said his team played well, but the main problem was poor possession of the ball, something which led to their defeat.

Mwaluisi, the former Kimondo, Mbeya Kwanza and Mbeya City coach, promised to make his team perform well in the coming matches.

He disclosed they didn't have enough time since their premier league promotion, they didn't have enough preparations. Mwaluisi said they will work hard and rescue their teams by getting good results.