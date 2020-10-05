Tanzania: World Athletics to Measure 'New Year Marathon' Routes

PLANS are underway for the newly introduced 'New Year Marathon' routes to be measured into international standards.

The inaugural race is scheduled to be held January 1st, 2021 in Dar es Salaam.

This race is anticipated to be among few events in the country to be recognised by the World Athletics, formally International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).

Currently, the Kilimanjaro Marathon and Stone Town Marathon of Zanzibar are the events recognised by World Athletics.

'New Year Marathon' is organised by Dar es Salaam based 'Eye Promoter', whose Technical Coordinator Abdallah Chapa told the 'Daily News' over the weekend that preparation for the same are on top gear.

Chapa said that the race route will be measured by an expert from South African Norrie Williamson, who is recognised by World Athletics and Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS).

He said Williamson is due to arrive in Dar es Salaam on October 12th this year to start the work.

He said that Williamson who also is athletics coach will be assisted by local experts in the race distance measure and the work that will last for about five days.

Chapa added that Williamson presence will be a blessing for local runners because he will also conduct three clinics to sharpen their skills.

"Among others, during the clinics Williamson will impart important skills on runners especially on important things to consider for athletes to improve their standards and escape injuries that can be caused by not running technically," said Chapa.

New Year Marathon according to Chapa has ambition to bring positive results on sports tourism in the country.

"We are also determined to ensure that the race gets World Athletic label within the near future as currently, not more than 10 African races have been given that label that are graded from gold, silver to bronze," he noted.