Kenya: 200,000 Appeal for Food As Lake Turkana Submerges Villages

More than 200,000 villagers, who primarily rely on fishing in Lake Turkana for their livelihood, are staring at starvation due to the devastating effects of the swelling lake.

Fishermen are counting losses amounting to millions of shillings as a result of continued swelling of the lake, which has expanded nearly a kilometre from what used to be the shoreline, flooding nearby villages.

Lakezone MCA Leah Nachere said the losses are in form of destroyed fresh fish storage facilities equipped with refrigerators, dry fish stores, beach management unit offices as well as boats and nets that have been swept away.

Ms Nachere said the damage has been felt by all fishermen in Lakezone, Kerio Delta, Kangatotha and Kalokol Wards living near the shores who rely on fishing as their main source of livelihood.

"Fish storage facilities owned by Todonyang and Lowarengeak Beach Management Units are fully submerged in water. Fresh fish trade has been hit hard," she explained.

Worst affected

Lomekwi, Katiko, Kataboi, Nasechabuin and Kalimapus Beach Management Units are also among the worst affected by the devastating effects of the swelling lake.

Mr Peter Nang'ori said: "We need relief food as most of us who still have nets and boats are facing a challenge of invisible Prosopis Juliflora (Mathenge) stamps and dry sticks in the water that are destroying the nets."

He also said that many fishermen fear to be attacked by crocodiles.

"We fear losing our reliable fishing zones due to heavy siltation especially from large seasonal rivers," Kerio Beach Management Unit Chairman Paul Ekaran said.

Mr Ekaran said that if the situation persists, they will no longer be able to meet the high demand for fish from traders in Uganda and DRC Congo.

Turkana North MP Christopher Nakuleu said that public offices and hotels have also been submerged.

Flash floods

Mr Nakuleu said that the unusual situation is attributed to flash floods resulting from heavy rains pounding southern Ethiopia since last year.

He said excessive flooding in southern Ethiopia has been directing water to Omo River, the main source water for Lake Turkana.

Mr Nakuleu called on both levels of government and development partners to intensify awareness on the swelling of the lake for locals to move to higher grounds to avoid losses and possible deaths.

"Those directly affected by the swelling lake must be listed for an economic recovery programme. The lake is the second largest source of livelihood to residents of Turkana County," he said.

Some non-governmental organisations in the county are already working on an economic recovery programme to ensure continuity in fishing activities.

Fishermen in Wadach, Lowarengeak and Kerio are benefiting from training, boats and engines through a programme by Sapcone organisation.

"We want the targeted fishermen to capitalise on the current state of the lake for a good catch," Lucia Epur, an official of the NGO, said.