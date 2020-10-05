Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio Unveils New Clock Tower, Presents Medical Supplies and Food Items to Kenema Government Hospital

Kenema City, Eastern Province, Sunday 4 October 2020 - His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has unveiled the "Maada Bio Clock Tower" and also presented medical supplies and food items, donated by the Julius Maada Bio Women's Wing and Associates, to the Kenema Government Hospital.

At the unveiling ceremony, Mayor of Kenema City Council, Thomas Baio, said that the event was very important to the people of Kenema. He commended the President and his government for bringing development to the district, while assuring that they would do their best to keep the new facility in good shape.

First Lady Fatima Maada Bio makes symbolic handing over of items

Chief Executive Officer of Africell, the company that supported the construction work, Shadi Gerjawi, said that they were pleased to deliver on their promise to the people of Kenema by constructing the new and modern clock tower. He said that they were also committed to improving the livelihood of Sierra Leoneans through job creation.

In his address, President Bio thanked the people of Kenema for their continued support to his government. He said that people deserved more and assured that his government was committed to bringing more development to the district.

He thanked Africell for providing the support needed for the construction of the facility and the First Lady for her great role in the process. He also encouraged the people of Kenema City to take good care of the facility.

A cross-section of beneficiary nurses

At the donation ceremony, Chief Medical Officer, Kenema district, Dr Donald Grant, thanked the First Lady and team for the donation and assured that the items would be used for the intended purposes. He said that they were proud to have one of the best laboratory facilities in the sub-region and added that they were doing very well in the COVID-19 fight.

First Lady Madam Fatima Maada Bio, said that they were donating the items - 100 bags of rice, 10 jerrycans of oil, 12 wheelchairs and assorted medical supplies - as part of their own contribution to cater for the patients. She commended the health practitioners for serving humanity diligently. She also thanked them for their strong efforts in the fight against the COVID-19.

Members of the high table singing the National Anthem

On his part, President Julius Maada Bio thanked the Julius Maada Bio Women's Wing and Associates for putting the items together saying that that would contribute to the health and welfare of the people. He also spoke of the massive transformation his government had undertaken since assuming office.

"We are investing in education, health and agriculture because we care for our people. These items are part of our heart of giving and caring. We are proud of what you are doing here. We value your efforts and we will continue to do more," he said.

