Sudan: Herders Hold Vigil in Central Darfur

5 October 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Zalingei / Nierteti — The Nomads Coordination in Central Darfur organised a vigil in front of the state government offices in Zalingei on Sunday, protesting against recurrent violence against them.

The participants of the vigil handed a memorandum to Central Darfur Governor Adeeb Abdelrahman. They condemned the repeated attacks on nomads, and the hate speech against them, "caused by tribalism, racism, fanaticism, and discrimination".

The nomads demand an end to "the systematic killing of pastoralists and cattle rustling", and changes in the arrangements about pastures, herding tracks, and sawani (water wells) far from farms. They seek an activation of the Sawani Committee.

They also call for the arrest for those who attacked the Nierteti sit-in, and compensation for the people killed.

Governor Abdelrahman described the memorandum's demands as "legitimate".

The Central Darfur authorities are investigating crimes committed by members of various communities in order to bring them to justice, he said. He emphasised that all people are treated equal in the state.

The governor said that the Committee for Peaceful Coexistence and Conflict Resolution will be activated, and a force will be deployed in Nierteti locality to protect both farmers and herders.

The governor also stated that the director of Nierteti locality (West Jebel Marra) submitted his resignation at the end of September, less than three months after he was appointed, following demands of the Niertiti sit-in.

Governor Abdelrahman said that the director resigned because the violence continued after the Nierteti sit-in was lifted. At least eight people have been killed since then.

He declared that he objects against the slow implementation of security measures, the lack of resources provided to the state, and the continuing lootings, thefts and roadblocks.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Won't Allow Travellers from the U.S. and France
Singers Vie for Top Ten Spots at South African Idols

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.