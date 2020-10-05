Gambia: Jammeh Declines Barrow's Appointment As Trade Minister

Bakary Jammeh, governor of the Central Bank of The Gambia has turned down President Adama Barrow's Trade minister appointment.

In a letter dated 1 October 2020, Mr. Jammeh thanked Barrow for the trust and confidence in appointing him as trade minister and member of cabinet but said he humbly declines the offer and wishes to remain as Central Bank Governor until the end of his term.

"I should like to bring to your kind attention that I have an existing contract as Governor Central Bank of The Gambia for a term of 5 years under section 18 (3) of the CBG Act 2018," he told the president in the letter.

"Given my professional training as an Econometrician and Financial Expert, trained to deal with economic models and policies, it is my considered view that I would not serve my country well as a Trade Minister. I am to the needs of the Central Bank of The Gambia," he stated. Additional Reporting from Infodigest

Gov't urges travellers to Grand Maggal to adhere to health guidelines

Gambia not among 39 Air Maroc int'l destinations