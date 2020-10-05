Gambia: Brussels Airlines Plans to Increase Flights Between Banjul and Brussels

Brussels Airlines has announced it is increasing flights between Banjul and Brussels, while also making changes of management in Banjul.

The Gambia remains an essential part of Brussels Airlines' African route network. It was the first African station Brussels Airlines served after the Coronavirus lockdown and the grounding of its flights for 12 weeks between March and June.

Since June 22nd, Brussels Airlines restarted the route and was herewith the first airline to offer a weekly flight again out of Banjul, demonstrating the importance of the country. As from October 25th, Brussels Airlines plans to increase its flight schedule between Banjul and Brussels, to two flights per week, on Mondays and Fridays, to respond to the slowly but surely growing market demand.

Mid-October, the Belgian airline will see a change in its local management in the Gambia. Jasmin Bumanowski, who joined the company last year as General Manager for The Gambia, heading the Banjul office, has decided to pursue another career path and to leave the company. As from November, Reinier Kappner, General Manager Senegal and The Gambia will manage the Banjul office and its10 local employees.

"After a tough period due to the coronavirus crisis, we are excited to see that so many Gambians want to fly to and from Europe again. At the same time, Gambians abroad as well as international travellers want to visit the smiling coast of Africa. We are ready to welcome them on board, safely and comfortably.

We regret that Jasmin will leave the company. She was a great asset to the team and she managed the current crisis very carefully and efficiently. We are grateful that we can leave this important station in the capable hands of Reinier, who has a vast experience as General Manager in various Brussels Airlines stations."

- Philippe Saeys-Desmedt, Vice President Sales Africa at Brussels Airlines

Brussels Airlines has signed the EASA charter for safe flying under pandemic conditions, which means that the airline adheres to the strictest health safety regulations in aviation worldwide, making it one of the safest ways to travel. Among its safety precautions are the obligatory wearing of a mouth- and nose covering mask during the flight, the intensified disinfection and cleaning of its aircraft and the modified service on board to limit physical contact and to maximize hygiene. On top, all of its aircraft are equipped with HEPA filters, which filter the air in the aircraft cabin every three minutes, limiting the risk of contamination by providing operating room-quality air on board.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, Brussels Airlines offered 4 to 5 flights per week between Banjul and Brussels, flying over 63,000 passengers a year between The Gambia and Belgium or beyond. The airline has restarted the major part of its African network and intends to continuously increase its offer again, in line with market demand and travel restrictions.

