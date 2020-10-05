Spanish La Liga side, Real Valladolid has confirmed the signing of Swiss-Gambian born defender Saidy Janko from FC Porto.

The 24-year-old former Manchester United, Celtic, Barnsley and Saint-Étienne player signed a four-year contract with Valladolid.

He arrived in Porto in 2018, but was not given regular playing time in the Dragons team which resulted to his loan move to Nottingham Forest and Young Boys respectively.

The full-back was named in Coach Tom Saintfiet's provisional squad but, according to reports, he excused himself from the 26-man squad due document issues and also his recent move to a new club.

Confirming this development, Miguel Ángel Gómez, Real Valladolid sports director said that the Blanquivioleta team confirmed this Thursday at noon the signing of Saidy Janko until June 30, 2024.

"The aforementioned Saidy Janko belonged to Portuguese club, FC Porto, although last season he played for the Young Boys," he said, adding that "With dual Swiss and Gambian nationality, Janko has experience in several first leagues in the case of the France, Scotland and his country Switzerland, where he demonstrated a marked offensive profile, based on great physical power."

According to him, Seedy Janko also played in England, both in the Manchester United under-23 team, Bolton, Burnsley and Nottingham Forest, with the Championship (second step in British football) being the category in which he played the most.

Meanwhile, Seedy Janko has throughout his career so far scored five goals and provided 18 assists.

