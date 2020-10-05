Gambia: Govt Urges Travellers to Grand Maggal to Adhere to Health Guidelines

5 October 2020
The Point (Banjul)

The Gambia government has urged that those who are planning to travel to Senegal for the annual pilgrimage to adhere to the health guidelines to avoid contacting coronavirus disease.

"As the annual pilgrimage; the 'Grand Maggal' in memory of the late Sheihk Ahmadou Bamba of Touba, Senegal approaches, the public, especially, those planning to attend are hereby urged to adhere to the guidelines and quarantine protocols governing isolation and testing," a news release from the Office of Government Spokesperson says.

"All are reminded that COVID 19 remains one of the most frequent cases of consultations at health facilities across our sub region. It is recommended that individuals at high risk for COVID-19 either due to their age or pre-existing medical conditions, like diabetes, hypertension and respiratory problems, refrain from public gatherings.

Therefore, based on its professional judgment, The Ministry of Health hereby discourages intending travellers from attending the "Maggal" as Senegal continues to battle COVID-19.

However, those who defy this advisory shall provide respective negative PCR test results on COVID-19 within 72 hours upon their return before they are allowed re-entry into the country. Those who fail to provide negative PCR tests at the border entry points shall undergo mandatory quarantine at their own cost. The quarantine period, to be at Government recognized facilities only, could be up to 3 days and may cost some D6,900 or even more, depending on duration and individual circumstances.

Accordingly, citizens and residents are hereby reminded that, "The Public Health Emergency Act (Dangerous Infectious Diseases) Protection Regulations, 2020" empowers the Minister of Health or Officers acting under his authority to institute strict measures as to when and where necessary.

Therefore, the Ministry of Health urges all potential travellers to the "Maggal" to follow the due process required at all points and are encouraged to call the Ministry's Toll-Free Number: 1025 for information regarding COVID-19."

Brussels Airlines plans to increase flights between Banjul and Brussels

Jammeh declines Barrow's appointment as Trade minister

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Race for WTO Top Spot Likely to Be Mohamed vs Okonjo-Iweala
Singers Vie for Top Ten Spots at South African Idols

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.