Gambia: Everton Sign Gambian "Wonder Kid" Imam Jagne

5 October 2020
The Point (Banjul)

Everton sign Gambian "wonderkid" Imam Jagne.

Merseyside club Everton have completed the signing of Gambian starlet Imam Jagne from Swedish side BK Häcken on a three-year deal.

Jagne, 16, joins the "Toffees" for a reported fee of £1.3 Million and will start his career with the Under 18 and 23 squads.

The budding defensive midfielder was the main star in the BK Hacken youth team and had two years left on his contract before Everton swooped for him.

Previously, he was scouted by Everton's EPL rivals Manchester United after excelling in the 2019 Gothia Cup but the move to Old Trafford could not go through.

The talented teenager is currently part of the Swedish national Under 17 team but still eligible to switch allegiance to The Gambia.

Source: Fallaboweh.gm

