Gambia Not Among 39 Air Maroc Int'l Destinations

The Gambia has been left out of the 39 international destinations where Royal Air Maroc will be flying from now on, news release states.

"We are pleased to bring to your attention a recent change in the conditions of access to Morocco. From now on, serological tests are no longer required. Passengers will only have to present a negative PCR test dating back less than 72 hours. Children under 11 are exempt from the test.

We remind you that as part of its special flight operation, Royal Air Maroc serves 39 international destinations, among these:

Abidjan, Algiers, Amsterdam, Bamako, Barcelona, Bologna, Bordeaux, Brussels, Cairo, Conakry, Dakar, Doha, Douala, Dubai, Frankfurt, Geneva, Istanbul, Jeddah, Las Palmas, Libreville, London, Lyon, Madrid, Malaga, Marseille , Milan, Montreal, Moscow, Nantes, New York, Niamey, Nice, Nouakchott, Ouagadougou, Paris, Rome, Toulouse, Tunis, Yaoundé.

Below is a reminder of the eligibility conditions for the special flights launched as part of this operation.

Flights to Morocco are open:

To all Moroccan citizens (tourists stranded abroad, students or residents abroad) and their families,

To citizens of other nationalities residing in Morocco and their families.

To professional visitors with an invitation from a Moroccan company: Foreign professional visitors who are nationals of countries not subject to the visa requirement, will be able to visit Moroccan companies upon simple invitation from the latter. The invitations must be printed on the letterhead of the inviting company (including its identifiers, including its ICE, RC number and address). They must also be signed and sealed by an authorized person from the company, and include the purpose of the visit, the full names and passport numbers of the visitors, their date of entry into Moroccan territory as well as their place of residence during their stay in Morocco.

To foreign nationals with a hotel reservation: Also, foreign nationals who are nationals of countries not subject to the visa requirement and who have a confirmed hotel reservation in Morocco will be able to access Moroccan territory on presentation of this booking.

Flights from Morocco are open:

To Moroccans living abroad and their families,

To foreigners residing or not residing in Morocco, and their families,

Moroccan students enrolled in universities abroad,

Businesswomen and men as well as citizens forced to travel abroad for medical care, provided they have an exceptional authorisation issued by the prefecture of their province."

