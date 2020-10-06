Nigeria: It Is Disrespectful to Call Buhari 'Old Man', Nigerians Take On Wizkid

After calling out president Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday for responding quickly to Donald Trump's health issues and for remaining unconcerned about security issues in Nigeria, some Nigerians on Twitter have kicked against the manner at which singer, Ayo Balogun, popularly known as 'Wizkid' addressed the president in his tweet.

Wizkid had in a tweet via his Twitter account on Sunday blasted Buhari for not responding to the outcry in Nigeria following the alleged brutality of youths in the country by a team of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police.

Wizkid in his tweet also urged the government to do something about the incessant killings of poor Nigerians by Police officials.

He said "Donald Trump is not your business old man!

"Police and SARS are still killing Nigerian youths daily. Do something!

" Nothing concern you for America. Face your country,"

Not being pleased with Wizkid's manner of address, some Nigerians responded as follow:

@ZaraGambo "Wizkid calling Buhari "old man" is uncalled for tbh as he could call him to act against SARS illegitimate operations without disrespecting him.

"If disrespecting elderly people or VIPs is what would made him modern Fela then I'm no longer wizkid stan. I support no disrespect #EndSarsNow"

@dajowey "@wizkidayo didn't need to make his claims rudely. He is fighting a just course and should be civil in making claims. Thanks for your Voice but let's do it the right way Sir.

@MBuhari can't be at everywhere and expects the IG of Police to do his work."

@KamilOlori "This is very rude of you, you don't talk to an elderly person like that be guided"

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

@johnawele "Dss is holding a crucial meeting now with efcc, icpc, nscdc, navy, army , air... .

"@wizkidayo .watch your back, that old man does not take criticisms lightly o... U have been warned"

@EmmanuelGenius6 "@wizkidayo You can choose to disrespect @MBuhari when he his not the symbol of our Country. Calling him an Old man sound disrespectful.. #Machala fans for life."

@Abdulla47803588 "@wizkid let's be respectful towards elders nah even we don't enjoy buhari's era dat doesn't denote we should disrespect him , don't mind those bluggers backing you on it, #I am an alfa but I also support operation endsars#"

@IamDollas247 "What do you know about international relations? Respect elder so dat ur days will be long ."

@highgatelagos "He is doing the right thing in a wrong way. Let him champion a cause"

@JosephAmbakede2 "WIZKID.. NO HOME TRAINING... IS THIS HOW YOU ADDRESS THE ELDERLY IN YOUR CULTURE... LOST VJES AND MORALS... .."

@banjo_salman "I don't think he will talk to Buhari like that Haba. He is Yoruba and was brought up well"

@kapposki "I no blame you,you no get papa abi... Was a die hard fan not anymore odee"

You would recall that the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, Sunday banned the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) and other Tactical Squads of the Force including the Special Tactical Squad (STS), Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Anti-Cultism Squad and other Tactical Squads operating at the Federal, Zonal and Command levels from carrying out stop and search duties in the country.

Vanguard News Nigeria