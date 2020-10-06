Kenya/Zambia: Ministry of Health Gives Harambee Stars Vs Zambia Friendly Thumbs Up

5 October 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — The Ministry of Health has given a thumbs up for Friday's international friendly match between Harambee Stars and Zambia's Chipolopolo set to be staged at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman on Monday afternoon made the announcement, adding that Football Kenya Federation should ensure all COVID-19 containment and preventive measures are adhered to.

"This matter came to the Ministry and their plans are on track. They have been given concurrence bt both the Ministry of Sports and the Ministry of Health provided they stick to the protocols that have been provided for the opening up of sports of this nature," CAS Aman said on Monday afternoon.

Harambee Stars players set into camp on Sunday where they had to undergo COVID-19 tests and will stay at a bio-secure environment at the Safari Park hotel and train at the Kasarani Stadium.

The Federation has already released the final squad for the friendly match.

