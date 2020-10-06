Kenya/Zambia: Timbe, Origi Join List of Harambee Stars Absentees for Zambia Friendly

Nairobi — Ayub Timbe and goalkeeper Arnold Origi have joined the list of absentees for Harambee Stars' friendly match against Zambia at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani on Friday as the team commenced training on Monday morning.

The Federation had already indicated that skipper Victor Wanyama, midfielder Joahnnah Omollo and red hot striker Michael Olunga were unconfirmed for travel.

Wanyama (Canada), Omollo (Belgium) and Olunga (Japan) will not able to travel for the friendly due to the restrictions in their respective countries they play in. The same is for Finland based Origi who was set for a return to the national team for the first time in five years.

Timba (China) is also facing a similar predicament.

The five would have been required to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine period upon their return from Kenya, a requirement that would mean they miss several important matches for their clubs.

"We have had to make do without them because they would have missed some very important games for their clubs. This will present the coach with an opportunity to test other players," Football Kenya Federation CEO Barry Otieno stated.

Nonetheless, England based defender Clarke Oduor has been named in the final list for Friday's friendly and is expected to make his debut for the national team after performing well with English Championship side Barnsley.

Cliff Nyakeya who has hit the right notes with his Egyptian club Masr FC is also expected in, same as Sweden based Eric Johannah and Joseph 'Crouch' Okumu. Simba duo of Francis Kahata and Joash Onyango are also expected in.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Soccer Zambia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

South African based midfielder Anthony Teddy Akumu and forward Mohamed Katana based in Belarus with Isloch are also listed as well as JS Kabilye's Masud Juma who has recovered from COVID-19.

Zambia are expected in the country on Thursday.

Final list for Zambia friendly

Goalkeepers

Ian Otieno (Zesco United, Zambia), Timothy Odhiambo (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya)

Defenders

Brian Mandela (Unattached), Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito, Kenya), Joash Onyango (Simba, Tanzania), Joseph Okumu (Elfsborg, Sweden), Clarke Oduor (Barnsley, England), David Owino (Mathare United, Kenya), Philemon Otieno (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Badi Baraka (KCB, Kenya)

Midfielders

Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Francis Kahata (Simba, Tanzania), Eric Johanna (Jonkoping's Sodra IF, Sweden), Cliff Nyakeya (Masr FC, Egypt), Antony Akumu (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa), Hassan Abdallah (Bandari FC, Kenya), Lawrence Juma (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Katana Mohamed (Isloch, Belarus), Austin Otieno (AFC Leopards, Kenya)

Forwards

Elvis Rupia (AFC Leopards, Kenya), Masud Juma (JS Kabylie, Algeria), Timothy Otieno (NAPSA Stars, Zambia), Oscar Wamalwa (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya).