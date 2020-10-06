Kenyan International Gonzalez Promoted to Spanish Second-Tier Side

Kenyan international Ismael Athuman Gonzalez has been promoted to Spanish second-tier side UD Las Palmas from their reserve side Las Palmas Atletico.

Gonzalez, 25, was invited to the main team's pre-season camp and caught the eyes of head coach Pepe Mel.

"I have communicated to the club the decision that Athuman will be part of the first team. We needed to boost the team and he is a good option for us," Mel said in a presser.

Gonzalez, born to a Kenyan father and Spanish mother in Maspalomas, plays primarily as a center-back for Las Palmas but also fits in well at central midfield and can also slot in at right-back position.

This is what attracted Pepe Mel who has on many occasions expressed his desire to strengthen his defense.

Elsewhere, former Gor Mahia midfielder Tobias Otieno grabbed an assist as Union Omaha thrashed Tormenta 3-0 in a United Soccer League One match played at the Werner Park in Nebraska on Sunday morning.

Otieno assisted Evan Conway for the opening goal in the 38th minutes as second half goals from Damia Viader and John Scearce sealed victory for Union Omaha who have now won two consecutive games. The side is second on the log with 22 points from 13 matches.

In Egypt, former Mathare United winger Cliff Nyakeya scored as Masr FC drew 1-1 with ENPPI in a Premier League match played at the Military Academy Stadium in Cairo on Saturday evening.

BOTTOM OF TABLE

After a goalless first half, Nyakeya opened the scoring on 54 minutes but Ahmed Ali leveled matters in the 66th minutes. Masr continue to struggle and are second bottom of the log with 21 points having played 30 matches.

Meanwhile, Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama played the entire game as Montreal Impact drew 2-2 with Chicago Fire in a Major League Soccer (MLS) match played at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey on Sunday morning.

Montreal is now ninth on the standings with 17 points from 15 matches and will face Columbus Crew in the next match slated for Thursday morning at the Mapfre Stadium in Ohio.

In Sweden, former Chemelil Sugar defender Joseph Okumu played the entire match as Elfsborg lost 2-3 to Orebro in a Swedish top-tier game played at the Behrn Arena on Saturday evening. Following the result, Elfsborg is fourth with 36 points from 23 matches.