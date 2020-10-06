Kenya: Giddie Claims Sole Lead in Limuru Safari Tour

Muthaiga-based Ganeev Giddie moved to the top of the leaderboard on his own in day two of the Safari Tour 2020 first leg at the par 72 Limuru Country Club on Monday.

Starting the day in joint lead with veteran Jacob Okello and Golf Park's David Wakhu, Giddie fired one under par 71 to remain at the top on his own with a two rounds total of three under par 141. He leads the surviving field of 21 players who made the seven over par 151 cut.

And it was an early birdie at the third hole which kicked off what eventually turned out to be a fine day for Giddie though he finished the front nine on level par after dropping a shot at the fifth hole.

At the back nine, Giddie picked two back-to-back birdies on the 10th and 11th , dropped a shot at the 15th, but 71 was good enough for a second round lead though just a shot better than Greg Snow also from Muthaiga.

Snow shot a brilliant four under par 68 to make a two under par total of 142 having fired two over 74 in the first round. He was happy for having boosted his chances of starting the season with a victory, though he made some few bad shots particularly on the sixth and seventh holes at the front nine.

"I hit two bad fairway shots on those two holes, but generally my game is fine. I will be very happy to try and win a couple of events this season," said Snow who got off with two quick birdies at the first and third holes tumbling at the sixth and seventh. The back nine was however his best in the second round as he was able to make birdies at the 13th, 14th 15th and the last two holes (17th and 18th).

At the 18th, Snow hit his second shot to the right side of the green, chipped on to about three feet, to pick an easy birdie. "The course is playing well as the greens have finally improved compared to last week and in the first round, so am looking forward to try and get some more birdies the last two rounds," added Snow.

On the other hand, Vet Lab Sports Club's Robinson Owiti shot two under par 70, to move to third place on 143 having started off with one over par 73 in the opening round. However, one of the three first round leaders David Wakhu picked a double six at the 13th having dropped a shot at the 10th and earlier on at the sixth hole.

"My putting was not so good today as I missed a number of birdie chances, but not to worry, I will work on my putts and hopefully I should be able to play well in the next two rounds," said Wakhu who however managed to make three birdies for two over par for a three-way tie with Vet Lab's Mathew Omondi and newcomer Samuel Njoroge who turned professional just a week ago and who had a fine round of four under par 68 for a two rounds total of level par 144.

"I am very excited making the cut in my very first tournament (as a pro), it feels great. I have been practising as I had qualified to play in the Magical kenya Open as an amateur but since it was cancelled, I decided to turn professional," said Njoroge who is based at Kenya Railway Golf Club.

He started the day with a birdie at the second hole, eagled the par five-third, birdied the ninth after dropping a shot at the seventh. Then he later birdied the 10th, 12th and 18th. "This course is a bit challenging compared to Royal but am happy that I started well here, I hope I can replicate this form at Royal," noted Njoroge.

The other day one leader Jacob Okello shot four over par 76 to drop to eighth place though still with a good chance of making his way back to the top in the remaining two rounds.

The leaderboard after day two:

Ganeev Giddie 70, 71= 141

Greg Snow 74, 68= 142

Robinson Owiti 73, 70= 143

David Wakhu 70, 74= 144

Mathew Omondi 72, 72= 144

Samuel Njoroge 76, 68= 144

Rizwan Charania 73, 72= 146

Jacob Okello 70, 76= 146

Kopan Timbe 77, 69= 146.