Tanzania: 10 Public Schools Benefit From 'Play and Learn' Programme

MORE than 30,000 pupils from 10 public schools in Chanika and Zingiziwa wards in Ilala District have benefited from a 'Let me Play and Learn Programme.'

The programme aims at promoting children's active participation in decision-making forums and governance of the development of the physical infrastructure of their schools.

Speaking at the closing of the programme at Chanika Primary School in Ilala Municipal Council in Dar es Salaam Region at the weekend, SOS Village Tanzania National Director David Mulongo said it was an outreach programme that focused on improving opportunities for children to "play and learn".

He noted that under the programme, 31 classrooms had been renovated, including 10 classrooms at Chanika Primary School, 10 at Tungini Primary School, six at Yongwe Primary School and five at Lukooni Primary School.

The four-year project, which started in 2017 to 2020, has also benefited pupils under a special programme dubbed 'Complementary Basic Education in Tanzania' (Cobet), whereas 195 pupils, out of 105 boys and 90 girls, have joined formal education.

"To date, the programme has enrolled 557 pupils, out of these 348 were boys and 209 girls under the Cobet programme, equivalent to 55.7 per cent of the intended target. We also renovated some classrooms, latrines, laboratories and provided learning materials to pupils," added Mulongo.

Speaking on behalf of Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner (RC) Abubakar Kunenge, Temeke District Commissioner (DC) Godwin Gondwe, directed all ward education officers (WEOs) in the district to ensure all primary schools adopt the Cobet programme with the aim of accommodating those who missed the opportunity to accomplish their primary school education.

He said before the commencement of the programme, only one school - Tungini Primary School - was operating a Cobet centre. He thanked SOS Village Tanzania, which has been working closely with the government to open four more centres to enroll pupils.

"We thank SOS Village Tanzania for coming up with 'Let me Play and Learn Programme'. We also thank them for the renovation of 22 classrooms, two pre-primary classrooms and one laboratory through the project here in Chanika. We call on others stakeholders to support the government in improving the quality of education in the country," DC Gondwe added.

A Standard Six pupil from Kimwani Primary School in Zingiziwe Ward, Christaphora Agasto thanked SOS village Tanzania for helping her to continue with studies under the Cobet programme.

"I call upon other pupils, who missed the opportunity to join the programme as soon as possible. I'm proud of being one of the beneficiaries of 'Let me Play and Learn Programme' that focused on providing child centred quality education," the girl added.