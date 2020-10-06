Tanzania: Schools Now On Inspection to Ascertain Safety Compliance

THE Fire and Rescue Force has embarked on inspection of all schools with boarding facilities to see if they comply with safety standards during construction. They also seek to verify if those schools have installed fire extinguishers and if they are working properly.

Speaking during a press conference in Rukwa Region yesterday, Fire and Rescue Force Commissioner General John Masunga, the inspection of all boarding schools across the country was implemented following President John Magufuli's recent directives concerning recurring fire accidents at schools with boarding facilities.

"The fifth phase government has issued special instructions to the Fire and Rescue Force to conduct thorough inspection of all schools with boarding facilities, to ensure fire alert systems have been installed and are working properly," he said.

On September 16, President Magufuli directed authorities in the country to inspect all school facilities with boarding facilities if they met safety standards. It was during a campaign in Kagera Region as he expressed sadness over the deadly fire accident that claimed the lives of 10 pupils in the region.

Besides the fire accident, Tanzanians have witnessed increasing cases of deadly fire accidents in several schools with boarding facilities which had sent shockwaves to pupils, students and parents as well.

Meanwhile, Commissioner General Masunga noted that the Fire and Rescue Force was prepared to fight against any fire accident that would occur during this period when politicians were campaigning ahead of October 28 general election.

"Our soldiers and officers are strong and are ready to deal with any fire accidents if it erupts during this period of election campaigns and the general election on October 28 would be held as planned," he assured.

He, however, said the Fire and Rescue Force was facing several challenges, including a shortage of fire and rescue equipment as most of fire brigade stations were in bad shape.

He further explained that the fifth phase government had planned to purchase new equipment from Nyumbu JKT, adding that the force was consulting Nyumbu JKT for their vehicles to be repaired by the Nyumbu facility.