South Africa: Confusion and Chaos Bedevil Reopening of SA's Borders to International Travellers

Bl1zz4rd-editor/Wikimedia Commons
Cape Town International Airport (file photo).
5 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sasha Planting

A full two weeks after announcing the reopening of South Africa's borders, critical ministries are still ironing out the regulations - to the chagrin of the tourism industry.

On Sunday and Monday government ministers were scrambling to disentangle the mess created by poor communication, ill-thought-through regulations and mixed messages about regulations for international travellers to South Africa.

Four days after SA reopened its border to international flights, the biggest airline in the world, Emirates, cancelled its flight to Durban for Sunday.

Lufthansa, Germany's biggest carrier, was also mulling over the suspension of its flights after some of its passengers were denied entry at Johannesburg International because of confusion over updated visa rules.

South Africa's borders were closed in mid-March to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The decision to reopen the borders was not made lightly, and President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on 17 September that South Africa would reopen its borders and ports of entry for international business and leisure travel on Thursday 1 October, subject to a slew of rules and regulations.

On the face of it, some of these regulations made sense. Travellers are expected to follow local regulations, including the mandatory wearing of masks in...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

More on This
Confusion as South Africa Reopens for International Travel
Second Wave of Covid-19 Infections = New Rules for South Africa?
Rural South Africa and Covid-19 - The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Race for WTO Top Spot Likely to Be Mohamed vs Okonjo-Iweala
Singers Vie for Top Ten Spots at South African Idols

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.