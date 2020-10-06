Tanzania: Driver's Recklessness to Blame for Grisly Crash - Police

FIVE people have perished in a ghastly road accident in Dar es Salaam, leaving scores injured as a result of what police described as reckless driving.

Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander Lazaro Mambosasa said that the accident occurred early on Monday at Chang'ombe junction in Temeke District, Dar es Salaam involving a commuter bus and a sand truck.

The SACP noted that preliminary investigation had shown that the accident occurred after a driver with the commuter bus recklessly crossed the red lights, completely disregarding stop signs and ended up crashing with the sand truck.

According to SACP Mambosasa, one of the accident victims identified as Richard Oswarld claimed that some commuters had cautioned the driver against reckless and negligent driving but he just ignored them.

"Passengers on board the commuter bus were concerned about the driver's competency but he ignored them and cautioned that they should stop interfering with his work," Mr Mambosasa noted.

He said five people died on the spot, while ten others sustained injuries.

SACP Mambosasa further said that Police were still investigating the accident and have launched a manhunt for drivers of the two vehicles.

"The drivers of the two vehicles disappeared after the accident ... Police have embarked on a manhunt to establish their whereabouts," he said.

Temeke Regional Referral Hospital Medical in Charge Dr Meshack Shimwela said that his facility received several people, who sustained injuries in the accident and five bodies.

Dr Shimwela confirmed that some of the seriously injured had been referred to MNH as they required intensive care.

"We have remained with some patients whose conditions are manageable at our hospital," he revealed.

The MNH on Monday confirmed to have received five people who sustained injuries in the accident.

MNH Head of Communications Unit Mr Aminieli Aligaesha named the injured as William Akida (42), Alicia Teophil (25) and Valentino Lucas (29). Mr Aligaesha added that the names of two patients brought at the hospital were yet to be identified.

The latest reports, however, said that the wounded were yesterday transferred to Muhimbili Orthopaedic Institute (MOI) for further treatment.

MOI Public Relations Officer Patrick Mvungi confirmed to have received four casualties from MNH.

"We have received four patients of whom two are in critical condition while the other two their condition is improving," Mvungi said.