Tanzania: Magufuli Stresses Economic Diplomacy

TRADE and investment topped the agenda when President John Magufuli on Monday received credentials of newly posted UK, Pakistan and Switzerland envoys to Tanzania.

The Tanzanian President challenged the trio -- David William Cancar (UK), Muhammad Saleem (Pakistan) and Didier Chassot (Switzerland), to prioritise the issue of economy between their countries and Tanzania.

President Magufuli commended the new envoys and assured them of continued cooperation with the host government in carrying out their duties.

He told them to promote economic diplomacy by motivating more traders and investors to come and invest in Tanzania, where they would benefit from vast raw materials, reliable markets and a better investment environment.

The appointed envoys presented their credentials at the State House in Dar es Salaam at which, Foreign and East African Cooperation Minister Prof Palamagamba Kabudi attended.

On their side, the envoys promised to develop and heighten the relationship existing between their countries and Tanzania by encouraging more investors into the country.

The new diplomats expressed their commitments towards motivating more investors to come to invest in the country, marketing Tanzania's tourist attractions in their countries.

The new ambassadors have also pledged to link Tanzania's business community with business people in their respective countries in order to boost trade involving these countries.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

UK High Commissioner to Tanzania, Mr David Cancar hailed President Magufuli for his good leadership, which has enabled the country to reach middle income status, supply of electricity, providing free education, construction of infrastructures especially roads and fighting corruption.

"I am still learning about this country, but I think so far a lot of progress has been made such as in electricity, building roads and access to education in primary level," he said.

He added: "We had good discussions with the President Magufuli, we look forward to strengthening relationship between the UK and Tanzania particularly on trade, currently the trade volume stands at 390bn/- annually and we also contribute about 800bn/- yearly to various development projects in Tanzania... my expectation is that we are going to do more," he stated.

Speaking after presenting his credentials, Ambassador Saleem was pleased after learning about Tanzania's development and promised to link traders in the two countries in order to widen business scope and increase the market of Tanzania's products particularly coffee, cotton, cashew nuts and tea.

"Tanzania is worth living... it is a wonderful country not only for tourism but also for investments. We (both countries) have so much to do together," he stated.

Switzerland Ambassador to Tanzania, Mr Chassot said his country has a four-year plan that he would ensure that its implementation brings intended benefits to Tanzania especially in areas of creating jobs, improving health services and good governance.