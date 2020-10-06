Tanzania: Magufuli Assures 13,000 Posts for Teachers

AS Tanzania joins other nations to commemorate World Teachers Day, President John Magufuli has announced 13,000 teaching posts.

The Head of State revealed this today, when he phoned the minister of State in the Prime ministers Office responsible for Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled, Ms Jennister Mhagama who was officiating teachers' conference held in Dodoma.

Dr Magufuli assured the teachers that he will keep on supporting teachers of all grades regardless of their academic levels of education.

The President said he was aware of challenges they are sailing through, assuring teaching staff in the country that his government will address them.