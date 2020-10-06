Kenya/Zambia: Harambee Stars, Zambia Friendly in Doubt

The Harambee Stars versus Zambia international friendly sated for Friday at Nyayo National Stadium is now in doubt, Nation Sport understands.

The Kenyan national team is camping at the Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi and was expected to start training at the Moi International Sports Centre in Kasarani Monday morning.

However, reliable sources indicate that the Ministry of Sports has denied the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) permission to use the facility as all contact sports, including football, are still banned in the country due to the Covid-19 situation.

FKF is set to host a press briefing on Monday over the same development at its Goal Project offices in Kasarani.

The federation had on Sunday released the final squad for the Zambia friendly as well as the upcoming two-leg 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Comoros set for November.

Squad

Goalkeepers

Ian Otieno (Zesco United, Zambia), Timothy Odhiambo (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya)

Defenders

Brian Mandela (Unattached), Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito, Kenya), Joash Onyango (Simba, Tanzania), Joseph Okumu (Elfsborg, Sweden), Clarke Oduor (Barnsley, England), David Owino (Mathare United, Kenya), Philemon Otieno (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Badi Baraka (KCB, Kenya)

Midfielders

Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Francis Kahata (Simba, Tanzania), Eric Johanna (Jonkoping's Sodra IF, Sweden), Cliff Nyakeya (Masr FC, Egypt), Antony Akumu (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa), Hassan Abdallah (Bandari FC, Kenya), Lawrence Juma (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Katana Mohamed (Isloch, Belarus), Austin Otieno (AFC Leopards, Kenya)

Forwards

Elvis Rupia (AFC Leopards, Kenya), Masud Juma (JS Kabylie, Algeria), Timothy Otieno (NAPSA Stars, Zambia), Oscar Wamalwa (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya).