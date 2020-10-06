Kenya: Harambee Stars Ace to Feature in Spanish Second Tier

Kenyan international Ismael Athuman Gonzalez has been promoted to Spanish second-tier side UD Las Palmas from their reserve side Las Palmas Atletico.

Athuman, 25, was invited to the main team's pre-season camp and caught the eyes of head coach Pepe Mel.

"I have communicated to the club the decision that Athuman will be part of the first team. We needed to boost the team and he is a good option for us," Mel said in a presser.

Athuman, born to a Kenyan father and Spanish mother in Maspalomas, plays primarily as a center-back for Las Palmas but also fits in well at central midfield and right-back. This is what attracted Mel who has on many occasions expressed his desire to strengthen his defense.

Tobias Otieno assists in US

Former Gor Mahia midfielder Tobias Otieno grabbed an assist as Union Omaha thrashed Tormenta 3-0 in a United Soccer League One match played at Werner Park in Nebraska on Sunday morning.

Otieno assisted Evan Conway for the opening goal on 38 minutes and second-half goals from Damia Viader and John Scearce finished the job for Union Omaha who have now won two consecutive games and are second on the log with 22 points from 13 matches.

Cliff Nyakeya scores in Egypt

In Egypt, former Mathare United winger Cliff Nyakeya scored as Masr FC drew 1-1 with ENPPI in a Premier League match played at the Military Academy Stadium in Cairo on Saturday evening.

After a goalless first half, Nyakeya opened the scoring on 54 minutes but Ahmed Ali leveled matters on 66 minutes. Masr continue to struggle and are second from bottom with 21 points having played 30 matches.

Wanyama's Montreal Impact continues to struggle

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama played the entire game as Montreal Impact drew 2-2 with Chicago Fire in a Major League Soccer (MLS) match played at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey on Sunday morning.

Montreal is now ninth in the standings with 17 points from 15 matches and will face Columbus Crew in the next match slated for Thursday morning at the Mapfre Stadium in Ohio.

Okumu on the receiving end in Sweden

Former Chemelil Sugar defender Joseph Okumu played the entire match too as Elfsborg lost 2-3 to Orebro in a Swedish top-tier game played at the Behrn Arena on Saturday evening.

Following the result, Elfsborg is fourth with 36 points from 23 matches.