Kenya: Giddie Beats Big Field to Win Limuru Tournament

Prabjeet Singh Giddie was in his best form during the weekend's Irrigation Commissioning golf tournament at the par 72 Limuru Country Club course which is the venue of the on-going Safari Tour golf series.

Playing off handicap 21, Giddie posted a great score of 42 points, to claim the overall title in the Crown Paints-sponsored tournament that attracted a field of 190 players. It was a close battle though between Giddie and Peter Nyamu who carded 41 points, losing the overall title by a mere one point.

The handicap 23 Nyamu however settled for the men's top prize

where Isaac Gichia and Dennis Maara both single figure handicap golfers posted 40 points each though Gichia beat Maara on countback to finish second.

Wanjama claims ladies' prize

Gichia, playing off handicap eight, made birdies over the eighth, 12th and 16th having started off with a double at the par four-first. It was good day for the handicap two Maara whose birdies on the second, third, 15th and 17th were however messed up by his bogeys on the fifth and 10th.

In the ladies section, Ann Wanjama beat Ruth Omwansa on countback with 38 points, as Bwomote Onyancha and Singh Ramesh won the nines with 23 points, with K. Gatu emerging the best junior on 38 points.

At Machakos Golf Club, Joe Kaloki walked away with the overall winner's prize in this year's Massmart Supermarket golf tournament, after returning 41 points, followed closely by John Kitaka on 40 while Nicholas Musau was third on 38 points.

Finishing in fourth place was Tito Musyoka who posted 35 points to finish as Railway's George Wakaba once again emerged the best guest with a score of 38 points, winning by three points from K.H. Wang. The ladies title went to Dr. Susan Musyoka who carded 36 points to win by six points from Jane Kiiti. Stephen Musyoka and Nicholas Mwaniki won the nines on 21 points each.

In the subsidiary section, Edwin Ondieki won the nearest to pin while Julius Kioko and S.W. Ndolo won the longest drive.

Junior wins men's prize

At Ruiru Sports Club David Kabera combined 21 points in each nine for 42 to beat Nathaniel Nguithi on 23 and 18 on countback, to claim the overall title in the Abeona Travel Africa and Serena Hotels golf series.

In second place in the men's section was Paul Ngugi on 41 points, same as lady winner Tabitha Kiragu who beat Catherine Gitonga by one point. The nines went to Anthony Mwangi on 24 points and Sammy Wambugu who carded 22 points.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

At Vet Lab, Jack Mwangi playing off handicap three fired level par 72 gross for 39 points, a round which included two birdies in each nine, to win the Stableford competition where a junior Dilan Thakkar was the men's winner on 39 playing off handicap seven.

He beat Galib Mangat on countback while Elizabeth Ng'ethe was the lady winner on 34 points. Jane Mwangi was second on 32 while Golf Park's junior player Belinda Wanjiru posted an impressive 39 points to emerge the best guest.

At Eldoret Golf Club, 22-year-old Cyril Kitiwa playing off handicap 22, beat a field of 82 golfers, to win the Past Captains golf tournament. He made a low start, posting 13 points in the first nine though managed to make a tremendous improvement, firing 25 points for a total of 38 points, to win by one point from Ankit Patel and third-placed Philemon Sabulei.

In fourth place was Satwinder Sagoo on 36 points after beating Mildred Natecho on countback. The nines went to Wilson Sugut on 21 and G. Matharu who carded 20 points.