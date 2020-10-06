Kenya/Zambia: Harambee Stars Cleared to Face Zambia in Nairobi

Harambee Stars players are set to compete in their first match of the year at the weekend when Zambia's Chipolopolo come calling.

This follows a decision by the government to okay an international friendly pitting these two teams in Nairobi on Saturday.

It will be the first competitive football match to be played in the country since the coronavirus outbreak in March and while making the announcement, Ministry of Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Rashid Aman also cautioned the players and technical bench to stick to the adhered rules.

"They (Harambee Stars) have been given permission by both the Ministries of Sports and Culture as well as the Ministry of Health of course provided they stick to the protocols that have been provided for opening up of sports of that nature," said Aman, during the government's daily press briefing on the state of Covid-19 at Afya House on Monday in Nairobi.

"I think fans should look forward to that match," he added, even as the team commenced training at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani.

Denied access

Stars last game was against Togo in Nairobi last November in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nation qualifier, in a match that ended one-all. Besides, football activities have been halted since March in a bid to tame the spread of the pandemic and just last month, Sports CS Amina Mohamed extended a blanket ban on all contact sports, including football.

Earlier, Stars players and coach Francis Kimanzi were denied access to Kasarani Monday morning as the facility administrators sought clearance from Ministry of Sports.

Both Stars players and technical bench members also underwent mandatory Covid-19 tests at Safari Park hotel on Sunday with the results expected back Tuesday.

In a related development, Zambian duo Patson Daka and Erick Mwepu will miss this clash after their club Red Bull Salzburg banned all players from representing their countries during the international break after three of them tested positive for Covid-19.

"All international call-ups for Salzburg players in the next two weeks have been rejected," said Salzburg in a statement as reported by BBC.

The Austrian club say the positive results came after their Champions League play-off with Maccabi Tel Aviv last week. Daka scored twice as Salzburg defeated the Israeli club 5-2 on aggregate.

The two players absence is a big blow for Zambia coach Milutin Sredojevic who'd named a full-strength squad for this tie in preparations for a busy calendar in the coming months, namely the 2020 Africa Nations Championship (Chan), 2021 Africa Nations Cup qualifiers, and 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification matches.

Daka, 21, has emerged as one of the most prolific strikers in Europe and was this summer linked with a transfer to English clubs Manchester United and Tottenham.

Besides, Kimanzi will be without goalkeeper Arnold Origi plus forwards Michael Olunga and Ayub Timbe for this clash.