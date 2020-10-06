Rwanda: Prosecution - Joint Indictment for Rusesabagina, FLN Fighters

Prosecution has announced it will issue a joint indictment in the case of Paul Rusesabagina with 16 other fighters belonging to the FLN militia group.

During a press conference held at the prosecution headquarters in Kimihurura, Prosecutor-General Aimable Havugiyaremye said that all the fighters are in their custody.

"Prosecution will also file a request with the court to merge this case together with the case of Callixte Nsabimana and Herman Nsengimana," said Havugiyaremye, referring to the two successive former spokespersons of FLN.

Both Nsabimana and Nsengimana are also in custody, having been separately brought into the country last year.

FLN, the military wing of MRCD, a coalition of political groups that was led by Rusesabagina, is responsible for launching attacks in south-western Rwanda in which at least nine people died.

Common practice

Havugiyaremye said that prosecution requesting to merge cases is common practice in criminal procedure.

"This is a common practice, known as the principle of connectivity of offenses, which is provided for in our laws," he told the media.

He added: "When a group of defendants is charged with the same crimes in the same place at the same time, it is in the interest of justice for Court to consider the cases together."

Already, Nsabimana, who is also known as Sankara, had asked court that his case be enjoined with that of Rusesabagina, saying that he was their political head.

Other fighters in custody include Félicien Nsanzubukire (also known as Fred Irakiza), Anastase Munyaneza, and Jean-Chrétien Ndagijimana, among others.

The latter is the son of FLN commander Laurent Ndagijimana, also known as Wilson Irategeka, who was killed during the fighting between the militia group and the Congolese government forces.

Rusesabagina, who is currently on remand, faces charges including terrorism, financing terrorism, recruiting child soldiers, kidnapping, arson, and forming terror groups.

The 66-year-old was arrested by the Rwanda Investigation Bureau which presented him to the media on August 31, 2020.

