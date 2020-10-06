Nigeria/Algeria: Super Eagles Camp Bubbles Ahead Algeria, Tunisia Friendly Matches

5 October 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

At least 15 of the invited Super Eagles players for the international friendly matches against Algeria and Tunisia have arrivedd the team's camp at the Hotel die Zeit a der Glan in Austria.

According to the camp updates provided by Nigeria Football Federation, defender Kenneth Omeruo and forward Moses Simon were among the early arrivals at the Super Eagles' camp on Monday morning,

Forwards Samuel Kalu and Chidera Ejuke, defender Leon Balogun and goalkeeper Mathew Yakubu were also in the early birds' corp.

Also the England -based quartet of William Ekong, Oluwasemilogo Ajayi and Olaoluwa Aina, as well as forward Kelechi Iheanacho have all landed in Austria.

Goalkeeper Dele Alampasu who is hoping for a maiden appearance with the Eagles, defender Jamilu Collins, potential debutant Frank Onyeka and forwards Cyril Dessers with Alex Iwobi have also arrived with other invited players being expected in camp by Monday night.

Also, while awaiting the imminent approval of his international switch to the Super Eagles of Nigeria, former Germany U20 captain Kevin Akpoguma has also arrived at the team's hotel in Austria to familiarise with the Nigeria set-up and bond with the other players.

Three-time African champions Nigeria will file out against the African champions Algeria at the Jacques Lemans Arena on Friday before taking on 2004 African champions Tunisia and Africa's number two -ranked team, at the same venue on Tuesday next week.

Coach Gernot Rohr would have to do without three of his initial invitees, with Turkey-based midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo suffering a knock on Sunday, following an earlier injury to Wilfred Ndidi and permission granted Italy-based forward Victor Osimhen to sit out the matches.

This is the first gathering of the Super Eagles this year, with the coronavirus pandemic shutting down football since March, just before a quick-fire double AFCON qualifying series with Sierra Leone that will now hold in November.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

