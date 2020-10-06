Nigeria: Flood - Two Years After, 22 Persons Still Missing

5 October 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Francis Sardauna

No fewer than 22 persons are still missing in the flood that wreaked havoc on Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State in 2018, the state Commissioner for Environment, Hamza Suleiman, has revealed.

The commissioner, who disclosed this during a ministerial briefing with journalists at the Government House, Monday, lamented that two years after the occurrence of the natural disaster, 22 victims are still missing despite efforts to know their whereabouts.

The flood, caused by torrential rains on Nigeria's border town with Niger Republic, killed more than 52 persons and destroyed thousands of houses, according to the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).

Suleiman said: "After the occurrence of the flood in Jibia town two years ago, 22 persons are still missing. The flood claimed over 50 lives and destroyed houses and properties worth billion of naira. Many domestic animals were also lost in the disaster."

He said the state government in collaboration with the World Bank has since commenced the construction of storm water drainages, culverts and water diversion channels in the town to avert future occurrence.

He maintained that the Governor Aminu Bello Masari-led government has engaged the services of a consultant that produced the design of the first phase of the project at the sum of N662 million.

Suleiman added that the development of designs for the construction of flood and erosion control structures in 105 sites across the state had also been completed at the cost of N150 million and handed over to the World Bank for approval.

He affirmed that the state government awarded the construction of Katsina, Funtua and Malumfashi towns storm water and drainage management scheme at the cost of N67 million, saying work has commenced in August 2020 and will last for 18 months.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Singers Vie for Top Ten Spots at South African Idols
Race for WTO Top Spot Likely to Be Mohamed vs Okonjo-Iweala

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.