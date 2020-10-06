Rwanda: Volleyball - FRVB Set New Date for Playoffs

6 October 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The local volleyball governing body (FRVB) has set October 28-31 as the tentative dates for the playoffs of the 2019/20 national volleyball league.

The league was initially scheduled to resume in September but the plan was halted as the country experienced a new upsurge of Covid-19 cases.

Just like it has been for a number of sports in the country, the volleyball league was halted in March as the government enforced strict physical distancing and other measures to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now, as the country braces for the return of competitive sports, FRVB has put out its own tentative dates for the return of action.

According to a statement released by the FRVB on Monday, the resumption will have a number of measures to be followed; among which each team must show the names of 17 players and officials who will be used during the competition so they can first be tested for Covid-19.

The teams participating in the short tournament will enter camp on October 26 and will not be allowed to leave until the season is over on October 31.

