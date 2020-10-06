Africa: Pitso Starts Al Ahly Reign As Moroccan Botola Down to the Wire

A couple of African football leagues continued over the weekend. Here CAFOnline.com gives a summary of action from the entire weekend.

Egypt

South African Pitso Mosimane began his tenure as Al Ahly coach with a 1-0 victory over Arab Contractors at the Cairo International Stadium on Sunday.

Amr El Sulaya scored the lone goal of the match in the 38th minute when he slotted a penalty after Mahmoud 'Kahraba' Abdel Moneim was brought down inside the box.

Ahly have already clinched the Egyptian Premier League title and the victory on Sunday only pulled them away to 82 points on top of the standings.

Meanwhile, Pyramids kept on the push to edge Zamalek out of second spot when they beat Misr el Makasa 3-2 in Cairo. The victory takes them to 60 points, four behind Zamalek who won 1-0 against Al Masry on Thursday.

Morocco

Leaders Raja Club Athletic and second placed arch rivals Wydad Athletic Club remained separated by a point after each picked a point over the weekend.

Raja were held to a 2-2 stalemate at home by RS Berkane at the Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca. This was their second consecutive draw which has seen their bitterest rivals Wydad come to within a point.

Wydad could not take advantage of Raja's slip and were also held to a 1-1 draw away to Hassania Agadir. The two sides have just won two of their last five matches.

Berkane meanwhile continued breathing on the necks of the top two. With Raja top on 54 points, Wydad are on 53 while Berkane are on 51 with two rounds of matches left.

Raja face relegation fighting Khourigba away and at home to fifth placed FAR Rabat. Wydad face 11th placed Rapid Oued Zem at home before travelling away to FUS Rabat for the final match of the season.

Berkane meanwhile, with an outside chance of winning play at home against Mogreb Tetouan, currently placed seventh and finish the season away to 12th placed Olympic Safi.

Tanzania

Defending champions Simba continued with their unbeaten start to the season with a healthy 4-0 victory over JKT Tanzania.

Meddie Kagere's brace added on to Chris Mugalu and Luis Miquissone's goals handed Wekundu Wa Msimbazi the healthy victory.

They are now second placed with 13 points from five matches, two behind leaders Azam FC who are the only unbeaten team in Ligi Kuu Bara with five out of five wins. Azam were 4-2 winners over Kagera Sugar at their Chamazi Complex homeground.

Meanwhile, Young Africans remained third with 13 points, same as arch rivals Simba after a 3-0 victory over Coastal Union on Saturday. Despite the victory, Wanajangwani sacked their head coach Zlatko Kmprotic barely two months after his appointment.

Burundi

Olympic star continued with their strong start to the season, remaining top of the standings after a 1-0 victory away to Musinga. This was their fourth consecutive win of the season after starting off with defeat.

Bujumbura City also remained on the winning path with a 3-2 victory over Atletico Academy while FA Cup champions Musongati dropped to third after being held to a 1-1 draw at home by Kayanza United.

Meanwhile, defending champions La Messager Ngozi bounced back to winning ways with a healthy 4-2 victory over giants Vital'O to move up to eighth in the standings with only their second win of the season after five matches.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

DR Congo

The DR Congo Ligue 1 finally kicked off this weekend with an expected tough season awaited.

Giants TP Mazembe started their campaign on a lull at their Lubumbashi base, after being held to a goalless draw by Blessing.

It was a complete contrast for their arch rivals AS Vita who began their campaign in emphatic fashion with a 3-1 victory away to Rangers. Lilepo Makabi, Jeremie Mumbere and Makusu Mundele scored the goals for Vita as they ran off from the guns in style.

Meanwhile Simba and Groupe Mazano played out to a goalless draw.

On Friday, FC Renaissance played to a 2-2 draw at home against Maniema Union while on Saturday, giants DC Motema Pembe were also held to a similar draw by Racing Club de Kinshasa (RDC).