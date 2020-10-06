Algeria/Nigeria: Belmadi Unveils Algeria's Squad to Face Nigeria and Mexico

Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi has called up 24 players to the squad that will face Nigeria and Mexico in friendlies on 9 and 13 October in Austria and the Netherlands respectively.

Belmadi who won the 2019 Total Africa Cup of Nations with Les Fennecs recalled a full list of abroad based players, since the Algerian championship has been at a standstill since last March due to COVID-19 pandemic.

New names appear in this list, like those of defenders Abdeljalil Medioub (CD Tondela / Portugal) and Maxime Spano-Rahou (Valenciennes / France) as well as midfielder Mehdi Zerkane (Girondins de Bordeaux / France).

Others are also returning to the squad after a very long absence, including Mohamed Reda Halaïmia (K. Beerschot VA, Belgium), Zinedine Ferhat (Nîmes Olympique, France) and Farid Boulaya (FC Metz, France).

The African Champions will face Nigeria on Friday (9 October) at Worthersee Stadion in Klagenfurt, Austria. They will play against Mexico four days later at Cars-Jeans Stadion in The Hague, the Netherlands.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Raïs M'bolhi (Ettifaq, Saudi Arabia), Izzedine Doukha (Al-Raed, Saudi Arabia), Alexandre Oukidja (FC Metz, France)

Defenders: Mohamed Salim Fares (Lazio, Italy), Aïssa Mandi (Real Betis, Spain), Ramy Bensebaïni (Borussia Monchengladbach, Germany), Jean Mehdi Tahrat (Abha, Saudi Arabia), Mohamed Reda Halaïmia (K. Beerschot VA, Belgium), Mehdi Zeffane (Kylia Sovetov Samara, Russia), Abdeljalil Medioub (CD Tondela, Portugal), Maxime Spano-Rahou (Valenciennes, France)

Midfielders: Adlène Guedioura (Al-Gharafa, Qatar), Ismael Bennacer (AC Milan, Italy), Mehdi Abeïd (Nantes, France), Mehdi Zerkane (Girondins de Bordeaux, France), Sofiane Feghouli (Galatasaray, Turkey), Haris Belkebla (Stade Brestois, France)

Forwards: Baghdad Bounedjah (Al Sadd, Qatar), Farid Boulaya (Metz, France), Ryad Mahrez (Manchester City, England), Yacine Brahimi (Al-Rayyan, Qatar), Saïd Benrahma (Brentford, England), Zinedine Ferhat (Nîmes Olympique, France), Andy Delort (Montpellier HSC, France)