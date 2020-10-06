Sudan: Prof Taha - Livelihood Difficulty Won't Break Popular Revolutionary Will

Medani — Gezira University Chancellor Prof. Mohamed Taha Yousef has underestimated the livelihood difficulty of being able to breaking the strength of popular revolutionary will which sought the success of the Glorious December Revolution and the transitional period.

He said the strong will of popular revolution aimed at achieving stable and durable democracy.

Professor Taha stressed that the fuel, oil gas cooking and bread shortages should not prevent us from making the transitional period successful and entering into the implementation of the revolution's slogan of freedom, peace and justice.

Taha gave this statement Monday in Mednai capital of Gezira when he congratulated the Sudanese people on signing of the final peace agreement in Juba last Saturday.