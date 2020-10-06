Sudan: Central Darfur State Welcomes Peace Agreement

Zalengai — The government of Central Darfur State has welcomed signing of the peace agreement between the Sudanese transitional government and the movements of the armed struggle last Saturday in the South Sudanese capital of Juba, a national epic that proves the spirit of tolerance characterizing the Sudanese people.

The government of Central Darfur State said that the state is most needy for peace that ends the suffering of the IDPs and refugees and realizes justice for the victims according to a transitional justice for all as stipulated in the provisions of the agreement.

It affirmed the importance of making the holdouts of Sudan Liberation Movement- Abdel-Wahid Mohamed Nur and Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North- Abdel-Aziz Al-Hilu join the process to make peace a complete one.

The government of Central Darfur State congratulated the Sudanese people on this great occasion, expressing appreciation and thanks to the government of the Republic of South Sudan under the leadership of President Salva Kiir Mayardit for its great efforts for achieving the Sudanese peace agreement.