Sudan: Central Darfur State Welcomes Peace Agreement

5 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Zalengai — The government of Central Darfur State has welcomed signing of the peace agreement between the Sudanese transitional government and the movements of the armed struggle last Saturday in the South Sudanese capital of Juba, a national epic that proves the spirit of tolerance characterizing the Sudanese people.

The government of Central Darfur State said that the state is most needy for peace that ends the suffering of the IDPs and refugees and realizes justice for the victims according to a transitional justice for all as stipulated in the provisions of the agreement.

It affirmed the importance of making the holdouts of Sudan Liberation Movement- Abdel-Wahid Mohamed Nur and Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North- Abdel-Aziz Al-Hilu join the process to make peace a complete one.

The government of Central Darfur State congratulated the Sudanese people on this great occasion, expressing appreciation and thanks to the government of the Republic of South Sudan under the leadership of President Salva Kiir Mayardit for its great efforts for achieving the Sudanese peace agreement.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Race for WTO Top Spot Likely to Be Mohamed vs Okonjo-Iweala
Singers Vie for Top Ten Spots at South African Idols

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.