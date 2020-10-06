Cameroon: School Resumption - Travel Agencies Unable to Satisfy Clients

5 October 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Till about 6pm Sunday October 4, 2020, most passengers were stranded agencies visited.

Prior to school resumption on October 5, most travel agencies in Douala were over crowed with passengers till late on Sunday October 4. A sojourn to some agencies reveals that most of the agencies were unable to meet up with the increases in passenger demand. While at the agencies, some passengers were found sleeping in the waiting room, others were looking for any available vehicle to take them to their destination. An official in one of the agencies visited said they had more than two hundred passengers waiting to travel to Yaoundé but there were no buses available.

He said those that have already paid their tickets will take the next bus which is still on its way to Douala from Yaoundé. He said by that hour they had loaded more than 40 buses to Yaoundé but the crowd was still over whelming.

An official in another travel agency confirmed that they had about five buses on its way to Douala that will reduce the waiting passengers. The official added that they will not be able to transport the over three hundred persons in their waiting room. He said they had stopped selling tickets for the day as they were not sure of more buses to transport everybody.

Madam Mbeleck Audrey a passenger at one of the agencies told CT that she went to the park around 4pm and has been unable to find a vehicle to transport her and her four kids to Yaoundé. She said she had already paid her ticket and was waiting.

By the side of most agencies one could find buses, private individuals who are have transformed their vehicles into public transport vehicles, most of them were seen transporting passengers to Yaoundé and other areas.

Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved.

