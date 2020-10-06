Sudan: Gulwak - Negotiation With Al-Hillu Will Begin in Third Week of October

Juba — Head of South Sudan mediation and Advisor of South Sudan President for Security Affairs, Tut Gulwak, announced that the negotiation between Sudan government and the leader of the People's Movement - North, Abdul-Aziz Al-Hillu, would begin in the third week of current October.

In a press conference at Crown Hotel in Juba, Gulwak said that the mediation has delivered the peace agreement letter to the government of Sudan and will make an external tour with the leaders of the Revolutionary Front to support the implementation of the peace agreement requirements.

He said that South Sudan government will honor the government delegation for the peace negotiations for the achievement, adding that the Sudanese and South Sudanese are one people in two countries.

Gulwak thanked all heads and representatives of the countries who participated in the ceremony for the final signing of the peace agreement in Juba.