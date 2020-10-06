Sudan: Gulwak - Negotiation With Al-Hillu Will Begin in Third Week of October

5 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — Head of South Sudan mediation and Advisor of South Sudan President for Security Affairs, Tut Gulwak, announced that the negotiation between Sudan government and the leader of the People's Movement - North, Abdul-Aziz Al-Hillu, would begin in the third week of current October.

In a press conference at Crown Hotel in Juba, Gulwak said that the mediation has delivered the peace agreement letter to the government of Sudan and will make an external tour with the leaders of the Revolutionary Front to support the implementation of the peace agreement requirements.

He said that South Sudan government will honor the government delegation for the peace negotiations for the achievement, adding that the Sudanese and South Sudanese are one people in two countries.

Gulwak thanked all heads and representatives of the countries who participated in the ceremony for the final signing of the peace agreement in Juba.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Race for WTO Top Spot Likely to Be Mohamed vs Okonjo-Iweala
Singers Vie for Top Ten Spots at South African Idols

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.