Sudan: SSCOP Marks International Day of Older Persons

5 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Sudanese Society on Care for Older People (SSCOP) organized here today a seminar on the concepts of voluntary work and its management with the participation of a number of volunteers and journalists, on the occasion of the International Day of Older Persons, 1 October.

SSCOP Acting Executive Director Mohamed Al-Fatih Al-Agib said that the society's objectives focus on maintaining the interests and welfare of older persons.

He referred to the importance of preserving the dignity of older persons and their right in decent living besides helping them to continue their giving to the society.

He pointed out that the SSCOP, a non-profit NGO, was established in 1994.

