Sudan: Dal Group and Abu-Dhabi Based Company to Invest U.S.$225 Million in Agriculture Project

5 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Abu-Dgabi — IHC Food Holding, a fully owned subsidiary of Abu-Dhabi based listed holding company International Holding Company (IHC), and DAL Group, which is one of the largest private sector conglomerate in Sudan, announced that the companies have entered into a joint agreement to develop and cultivate farm land at Abu-Hamad area in River Nile State in Sudan.

The joint agreement will see a five-year investment plan of over $225 million put into the transformation and development of over 100,000 acres into farmland. The farm is expected to reach a maximum annual output of over 400,000 metric tonnes of agricultural crops for consumption and export purposes.

Once fully developed, this will help generate approx. $1 billion in export revenues for Sudan over the next 10 years. It is also expected to create new employment for more than 5,000 people in Sudan, including on the farm as well as part of the ancillary services to support the farm.

Mamoon Othman, IHC Food CEO, said: "The agriculture sector has become very important for our business. We need to ensure our long-term goal of safeguarding farm-to-fork supply chains in an efficient and sustainable manner, and this type of impact capital will get us there. This farming project will help secure high-quality agricultural output and drive further integration into our vertical supply chain"

Osama Daoud Abdellatif, chairman of DAL Group, added: "We are excited about this partnership and what it will bring to Sudan. It will create local community development opportunities in rural areas and invest in technologies specific for our country that optimize agricultural methods. Our main focus is to protect the environment and ensure sustainability by minimizing water wastage and creating a sustainable, long-term future."

Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency.

