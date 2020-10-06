Gambia: Chief Bojang Calls On 'Bojang Global Family Association' to Be Apolitical

Paramount chief of The Gambia who doubles as head chief of Kombo North District has urged members of the newly formed association called: "Bojang Global Family Association" (BGFA) to be apolitical.

The associations over the weekend paid a courtesy called on the chief, Momodou L.K. Bojang at his Sukuta residence to brief him about the formation of the association, seek his personal blessing among other issues.

Chief Bojang in addressing members of the "Bojang Global Family Association" expressed delight with their visit and urged the BGFA members to run the affairs of their association without delving into politics.

"You should maintain oneness among yourself. Respect each other for the betterment of yourselves and that of your children and always promote togetherness wherever you are," Chief Bojang advised BGFA members.

He assured BGFA members of his support adding: "My office is open to you anytime you want to see me".

Explaining the rationale behind the formation of BGFA, PROof the association, Pa Bojang a native of Bakau said one Bubacarr Bojang, a native of Brikama is brain behind the formation of the association.

"Bubacarr Bojang is currently residing in Belgium and came up with the imitative in March 2020 in order to see Bojang familiescoming together under one umbrella,"he explained.

According to Pa Bojang the association is not affiliated to any political party."We formed the association to bring Bojang families in and outside the country togetherbased on cooperation, mutual understanding and respect.

Elders such as Alhagie Musa Bojang, Abdoulie Alan Bojang, Mama K. Bojang, Ousman Bojang all spoke about the historical origin of Bojang who they said descended from Mali to The Gambia.

Association members such as Ebrima Bojang, Sukai Bojang andAja Manjako Bojang all assured Chief Bojang and other elders from Bojang families of a vibrant and peaceful association that would bring Bojang families together across the globe.