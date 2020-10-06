Gambia: Chief Bojang Calls On 'Bojang Global Family Association' to Be Apolitical

5 October 2020
The Point (Banjul)

Paramount chief of The Gambia who doubles as head chief of Kombo North District has urged members of the newly formed association called: "Bojang Global Family Association" (BGFA) to be apolitical.

The associations over the weekend paid a courtesy called on the chief, Momodou L.K. Bojang at his Sukuta residence to brief him about the formation of the association, seek his personal blessing among other issues.

Chief Bojang in addressing members of the "Bojang Global Family Association" expressed delight with their visit and urged the BGFA members to run the affairs of their association without delving into politics.

"You should maintain oneness among yourself. Respect each other for the betterment of yourselves and that of your children and always promote togetherness wherever you are," Chief Bojang advised BGFA members.

He assured BGFA members of his support adding: "My office is open to you anytime you want to see me".

Explaining the rationale behind the formation of BGFA, PROof the association, Pa Bojang a native of Bakau said one Bubacarr Bojang, a native of Brikama is brain behind the formation of the association.

"Bubacarr Bojang is currently residing in Belgium and came up with the imitative in March 2020 in order to see Bojang familiescoming together under one umbrella,"he explained.

According to Pa Bojang the association is not affiliated to any political party."We formed the association to bring Bojang families in and outside the country togetherbased on cooperation, mutual understanding and respect.

Elders such as Alhagie Musa Bojang, Abdoulie Alan Bojang, Mama K. Bojang, Ousman Bojang all spoke about the historical origin of Bojang who they said descended from Mali to The Gambia.

Association members such as Ebrima Bojang, Sukai Bojang andAja Manjako Bojang all assured Chief Bojang and other elders from Bojang families of a vibrant and peaceful association that would bring Bojang families together across the globe.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Africans with Mental Health Conditions Live in Chains - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.