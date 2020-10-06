Gambia: Nedi Trains 25 Young People On Entrepreneurship in Banjul

The National Enterprise Development Initiative (NEDI)has trained 25 young people on business entrepreneurship in Banjul.

The training was meant to support and nurture youth entrepreneurs and start up enterprises.

Abass Bah, NEDI general manager stated that the initiative is meant to assist youth and youth enterprises in developing bankable business plans and effectively utilise the available opportunities in the near future.

Mr. Bah advised participants to make best use of the five (5) days capacity building that has been held to help the young people especially youth of Banjul for their well-being and the betterment of the country.

Sutay Jawo, deputy permanent secretary (technical) at the ministry of youth and sports said the initiative came at a time when the government of The Gambia has provided the package through NEDI in order to support young entrepreneurs across the country.

According to him, creating employment is a global challenge for governments but added that through the entrepreneurship training,young people can make a difference in The Gambia.

Mr. Jawo advised trainees to be focused on their business to ensure they are able to make a difference in the country.

Essaha Sowe, chairperson of Banjul youth committee said youth of the city did not have the opportunity to do business in Banjul but noted that with the initiative they will encourage the young people of Banjul to venture into business.

Mr. Sowe thanked organisers for the initiative provided for young people of Banjul. He assured them that participants will make good use of the knowledge gained to achieve their goals in the near future.

Salaji extension Masjid Imam calls for help Salaji Extension Masjid