Gambia: Nedi Trains 25 Young People On Entrepreneurship in Banjul

5 October 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Ismaila Sonko

The National Enterprise Development Initiative (NEDI)has trained 25 young people on business entrepreneurship in Banjul.

The training was meant to support and nurture youth entrepreneurs and start up enterprises.

Abass Bah, NEDI general manager stated that the initiative is meant to assist youth and youth enterprises in developing bankable business plans and effectively utilise the available opportunities in the near future.

Mr. Bah advised participants to make best use of the five (5) days capacity building that has been held to help the young people especially youth of Banjul for their well-being and the betterment of the country.

Sutay Jawo, deputy permanent secretary (technical) at the ministry of youth and sports said the initiative came at a time when the government of The Gambia has provided the package through NEDI in order to support young entrepreneurs across the country.

According to him, creating employment is a global challenge for governments but added that through the entrepreneurship training,young people can make a difference in The Gambia.

Mr. Jawo advised trainees to be focused on their business to ensure they are able to make a difference in the country.

Essaha Sowe, chairperson of Banjul youth committee said youth of the city did not have the opportunity to do business in Banjul but noted that with the initiative they will encourage the young people of Banjul to venture into business.

Mr. Sowe thanked organisers for the initiative provided for young people of Banjul. He assured them that participants will make good use of the knowledge gained to achieve their goals in the near future.

Salaji extension Masjid Imam calls for help Salaji Extension Masjid

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Africans with Mental Health Conditions Live in Chains - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.