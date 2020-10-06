Gambia: Dembo Darboe Scores Eighth Goals for Macedonian Club Shkupi

Gambian midfielder, Dembo Darboe scored his eighth goal of the season for his North Macedonian club, FK Shkupi during their 3-0 home win over Borec in their week eight fixtures of the North Macedonain First Division League played at the Stadio Cair on Saturday.

The 22-year-old scored a brace for his side with both goals coming from the penalty spot to guide his Cair-basec club to a comfortable win against one of their tide contenders to registered his seventh league goals for the Cair-based club.

The Brikama-born player has now registered seventh league goals for Shkupi in seven matches, while scoring his eighth goals of the season after striking during their 2-1 UEFA Europa League qualifiers defeat against Nefti.

The Gambian midfielder, is playing a key role for his Macedonian side with his current form ensuring he register six of his seven goals at home.

Dembo Darboe turned professional in 2019 after signing for the Macedonian top flight club from Senegalese side Ndiambour together with Pa Omar Jobe as they both signed two-year contracts.

Darboe opened his account in the Macedonian league after scoring 12 league goals in two seasons for Senegalese side Ndiambour.

Shkupi are second in the Macedonian First Division League with 16 points, while Borec are fourth with 12 points after eight matches.