Nigeria: Waldrum Named Super Falcons Coach

5 October 2020
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

American Randy Waldrum has been named head coach of the national women's team of Nigeria, Super Falcons, the Nigeria Football Federation confirmed on Monday.

The Falcons have been without a substantive trainer since Thomas Dennerby left his position after the team's Second Round ouster at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France.

The 64-year-old Waldrum, a midfielder in his heyday, previously worked as the head coach of the United States U-23 National Team and also served as the head coach of the Trinidad and Tobago between 2014 and 2016.

He has worked majorly with American collegiate women's teams with the last being the head coach of University of Pittsburgh before his announcement as the new coach of the Super Falcons.

Waldrum is expected to team up with a retinue of local coaches including former Super Falcons' goalkeeper and captain Ann Chiejine, who will serve as the first Assistant Coach, while Wemimo Mathew Olanrewaju will serve as second Assistant Coach and Auwar Bashir Makwalla will be goalkeepers' trainer.

